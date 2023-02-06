Prince George's County Public Schools hosts job fair for bus drivers

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Local administrators are working to make sure one of this school year’s biggest issues does not impact next year: the shortage of bus drivers.
It is a national problem that affects our districts, too. That's why Prince George's County is hosting a school bus driver job fair on Wednesday. Prince George's County Public Schools continues to have a shortage of more than 200 school bus drivers.
The job fair is both in-person and virtual. The virtual job fair begins at 10 a.m. The in-person job fair happens at Potomac High School located at 5211 Boydell Avenue in Oxon Hill from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Those wishing to attend either event must pre-register here.
Pay starts at $20.32 per hour with benefits and retirement plans. In order to apply, job seekers must meet the following requirements:
- Must be at least 21 years of age with a valid Driver’s License to Apply
- At least three years of driving history
- Communicate effectively in English
- Ability to obtain a Commercial Drivers License (CDL), Class A or B with passenger endorsement or Class B Learner’s Permit with passenger (P) and school bus (S) endorsements. PGCPS says they provide training and help to obtain these
- No more than two current points on their driving record. No more than thee points issued in the past 10 years
- Satisfactory past driving record
- Pass a DOT Physical Examination
- Ability to meet special training and qualifications determined by PGCPS
For additional information visit PGCPS's website here.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.