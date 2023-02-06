Prince George's County Public Schools hosts job fair for bus drivers

The school district is short more than 200 bus drivers.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Local administrators are working to make sure one of this school year’s biggest issues does not impact next year: the shortage of bus drivers.

It is a national problem that affects our districts, too. That's why Prince George's County is hosting a school bus driver job fair on Wednesday. Prince George's County Public Schools continues to have a shortage of more than 200 school bus drivers.

The job fair is both in-person and virtual. The virtual job fair begins at 10 a.m. The in-person job fair happens at Potomac High School located at 5211 Boydell Avenue in Oxon Hill from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Those wishing to attend either event must pre-register here.

Pay starts at $20.32 per hour with benefits and retirement plans. In order to apply, job seekers must meet the following requirements:

Must be at least 21 years of age with a valid Driver’s License to Apply

At least three years of driving history

Communicate effectively in English

Ability to obtain a Commercial Drivers License (CDL), Class A or B with passenger endorsement or Class B Learner’s Permit with passenger (P) and school bus (S) endorsements. PGCPS says they provide training and help to obtain these

No more than two current points on their driving record. No more than thee points issued in the past 10 years

Satisfactory past driving record

Pass a DOT Physical Examination

Ability to meet special training and qualifications determined by PGCPS