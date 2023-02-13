Crews fight Prince George's County building fire

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Firefighters are working to figure out the cause of a commercial building fire in Prince George's County Monday morning.
Crews with the Hyattsville Fire Department and the Prince George's County Fire Department were called to the scene of the blaze in the 5800 block of Baltimore Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Once on scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the building, which is near DeMatha Catholic High School. Fire was coming through the roof of the building when they arrived, firefighters said. Baltimore Avenue was shut down from Oglethorpe Street to Madison Street while crews fought the fire.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control. A search of the building found no one inside at the time. Crews are still on scene monitoring hot spots.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. Additional details were not immediately available.
