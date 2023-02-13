x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Crews fight Prince George's County building fire

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.
Credit: WUSA9

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Firefighters are working to figure out the cause of a commercial building fire in Prince George's County Monday morning. 

Crews with the Hyattsville Fire Department and the Prince George's County Fire Department were called to the scene of the blaze in the 5800 block of Baltimore Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Once on scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the building, which is near DeMatha Catholic High School. Fire was coming through the roof of the building when they arrived, firefighters said.  Baltimore Avenue was shut down from Oglethorpe Street to Madison Street while crews fought the fire.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control. A search of the building found no one inside at the time. Crews are still on scene monitoring hot spots.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. Additional details were not immediately available. 

Credit: Prince George's County Fire and Rescue Services

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

More Videos

In Other News

9-year-old Bowie hockey player breaking barriers on scene and on ice | Get Uplifted

Before You Leave, Check This Out