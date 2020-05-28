Prince George's County begins phase one of reopening June 1. Here's what it means

Prince George's County lifts stay-at-home order and will reopen June 1.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced that the county will lift its stay-at-home order and move towards phase one of reopening on June 1 after seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Alsobrooks made it clear that the county must still continue to be vigilant to control the spread of the coronavirus. With that in mind, the reopening of the county comes with some restrictions as the community slowly moves forward through the pandemic.

"This is not over yet," Alsobrook said at a Thursday news conference, "We are doing everything in our power to keep everyone safe."

In phase one of reopening for Prince George's County, the following restrictions will be implemented:

Barbers and hair salons: Are recommended to be appointment only with social distancing. Employees and clients are required to wear the appropriate PPE or face mask. Waiting inside the shop is not permitted.

Restaurants: Will now be allowed to have outdoor seating only with maximum table sizes of 6 people or less. All tables and areas must be 6-feet apart with no more than 50 people inside.

Farmer's Market: Can provide carry out services only.

Parks and Recreation: Parks, golf courses, tennis courts, are now open. But, playgrounds, public pools, Basketball courts, and gyms will remain closed.

Churches and other worship services: Will be limited to up to 10 people.

Child care services: Will only be available for essential employees and employees returning to work amid phase one reopening. Social distancing guidelines must be implemented in the facility.

Car washes: Drivers must stay in their vehicles the whole time when getting car wash with CDC guidelines in mind.

Non-essential businesses/retail stores: Will be allowed to provide curbside pick up only or delivery. No customers are permitted inside.

Manufacturing: Will reopen and must adhere to social distancing. They must provide proper PPE to employees and must train them on CDC guidelines.

The county continues to urge residents to wear masks inside all businesses. County buildings will remain closed and employees will continue to telework, Alsobrooks said.

Alsobrooks also announced the Prince George's County Forward Task Force, whose focus will be on recovery efforts for the county. The task force will focus on five key areas, including education, human and social services, economics, and government operations to help move the region forward during the pandemic.

In an effort to continue to flatten the curve, county officials said they will continue to make reopening decisions based on science and medicine.

Prince George's County has the highest coronavirus cases in Maryland.

