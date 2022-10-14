Barricade situation in Prince George's Co. ends peacefully

The barricade started early Friday morning and ended around 7:30 a.m.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Police officers in Prince George's Co. are investigating after a man barricaded himself in a home on Oxon Park Street in Temple Hills, Maryland.

The barricade started early Friday morning and ended around 7:30 a.m. Officials said the man came out of the home and that the closed roadways of Oxon Park Street, Aston Street and Bellbrook Street which were impacted by the incident will be opening shortly.

The man is now in police custody. Officers have not released any additional information about this incident nor have they released the identity of the man who barricaded himself. This is an ongoing investigation and WUSA9 will provide more information as it becomes available to us.

Update 7:30 am - the barricade is over. The man came out of the home without incident. No injuries. Roads will open again soon. https://t.co/IIDLsqdaNL — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 14, 2022