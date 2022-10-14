x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Barricade situation in Prince George's Co. ends peacefully

The barricade started early Friday morning and ended around 7:30 a.m.

More Videos

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Police officers in Prince George's Co. are investigating after a man barricaded himself in a home on Oxon Park Street in Temple Hills, Maryland.

The barricade started early Friday morning and ended around 7:30 a.m. Officials said the man came out of the home and that the closed roadways of Oxon Park Street, Aston Street and Bellbrook Street which were impacted by the incident will be opening shortly.

The man is now in police custody. Officers have not released any additional information about this incident nor have they released the identity of the man who barricaded himself. This is an ongoing investigation and WUSA9 will provide more information as it becomes available to us.

Read more from WUSA9:

RELATED: Suspect in custody following hours-long barricade situation in Silver Spring

RELATED: Investigation underway after pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Prince George's County

RELATED: Police: Car used in deadly shooting of 15-year-old boy found burned in Prince George's Co.

RELATED: '27 years later' | Fatal shooting of teenager in Charles County remains unsolved

RELATED: Cause of 2-alarm church fire under investigation

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out