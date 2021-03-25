VIDEO: Prince George’s County armed carjacking caught on camera

Police say the suspect fired a gun at the victim, sending bullet holes through his shirt in an effort to steal his car.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The D.C. area community remains plagued with carjackings as yet another carjacking is reported in Prince George’s County.

Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are looking for suspects who shot at a driver before stealing his car.

Prince George's County police said it happened around 1:30 a.m. on March 17, 2021 in Bladensburg.

The victim, police said, and driver of a white Kia stopped for gas. Video surveillance from the gas station shows the suspects’ car at a nearby gas pump and as the driver gets in his car one of the people jumps out of their car and demands the victim’s car at gunpoint.

Surveillance showed the suspect and victim get into a struggle, at which point police said the suspect shoots at the victim. Rounds went through the victim’s sweatshirt but police said the shots did not cause injuries.

Police said the suspects fled in the victim’s 2019 white Kia Forte and a dark grey four-door Nissan Altima.

The issue of carjacking has become so severe officials have started a regional carjacking task force.

In both D.C. and Prince George’s County, the number of carjackings has tripled compared to this time last year. Some of the carjacking arrests have been of children as young as twelve years old.

“Every time I step in the first thing I do is lock my car now. That's just the first thing I do, just try to stay vigilant check your shoulders always. That's just all you can do, as soon as you get in your car, try to lock it,” Edson Damata said.

Damata said someone attempted to steal his car earlier this year.

“I was actually in my vehicle and then a man approached, opened the door, and was like get out. But fortunately, enough for me I had my hand on the door handle, so he couldn't open the door all the way. So he was there for about a minute or two trying to get me off the door but you know I was screaming help, and you know some people started to look and he saw that and he just ran away,” Damata said.

VIDEO: Suspect shoots at driver at gas station then steals the victim’s car. Help us close this case. https://t.co/OvttNkZdHi #PGPD #FirstToServe pic.twitter.com/Q7pvgsMrvQ — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) March 25, 2021