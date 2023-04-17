15 displaced in Prince George's County apartment fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

CHILLUM, Md. — Firefighters in Prince George's County battled a blaze in Chillum, Maryland early Monday morning. Crews were dispatched to the 3500 block of Toledo Terrace, near the Mall at Prince George's, around 2 a.m.

Once firefighters got to the scene, they found a three-story apartment building on fire. Crews worked to bring the fire under control and search the building for anyone who may have been trapped inside. No one was found inside the building.

A Prince George's County Fire Department spokesperson said 11 adults at four children were without a place to live as a result of the fire. Two firefighters were taken to an area hospital for evaluation after the fire was extinguished, but no other injuries were reported.

Fire investigators were on scene Monday working to determine what caused the fire. The Red Cross is working with the displaced families.

Additional details were not immediately available.