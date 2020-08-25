Prince George's County woman created a new card game during the pandemic. Now, it's selling in stores

#CultureTags is now selling in a store near you.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — The coronavirus pandemic has affected entrepreneurs across the metro region and is still changing the way we do business. For one Prince George’s County woman, she’s seen her dream become a reality despite the challenges.

“Last October, I was online and I saw this acronym that was really, really, really long.” Eunique Jones Gibson said.

We see them all the time, “lol,” “Idk,” and “IYKYK.”

Gibson created a game many people are playing called #CultureTags.

“It's bringing back so many thoughts about childhood because there are seven categories, there's like a church category, a family and friends, verse to live by, daily things, 'Black Twitter,' and so it's multi-generational and it allows everybody to come to the table, or to come to the Zoom, and have a great time,” Gibson said.

Gibson did a trial run at a holiday party and got good reviews. Then in February, she launched a Kickstarter that was funded within eight hours. Success has been paramount and now the game is available beyond the digital world.

“It is available on Target.com. #CultureTags will be in stores before the year is out, on shelves. So, it's a lot of fun stuff happening right now,” said Gibson.

Despite the challenges the pandemic has brought, Gibson reminds us to not let our ideas sit idle for too long and to "SYS"…or "shoot your shot."

“Just start, you have to be willing to risk failure. If you are willing to risk failure.” Gibson added.