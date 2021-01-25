Prince George's Co. will prioritize county residents, workers for COVID-19 vaccine

Prince George's County teachers and administrators will get vaccinated starting this Saturday

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced that Prince George's County will only vaccinate residents and people who work in the county after noticing that a lot of outside residents were signing up for slots online to be vaccinated in the county.

Alsobrooks said the county has resolved the issue and will only allow residents and people who work within the county to get a COVID-19 vaccine, especially because vaccines are limited.

This comes after ongoing concerns of senior residents who were unable to register for a vaccine, Alsobrooks said. She said outside people were taking up appointments because the state website did not prohibit people from signing up for a vaccine in other jurisdictions. Authorities revealed as many as 50% of the people getting appointments for vaccinations in Prince George’s are coming from outside the county.

The county has since made some adjustments. They will now require residents to pre-register and show proof of residency or identification for every vaccine appointment. This will be followed by a private appointment link.

At this time, county officials are asking people to be patient. Alsobrooks said they are trying to ensure that move in a fair and equitable way during the vaccine distribution process.

"It has been a challenge for us," Alsobrook said. "And we are really ramping up our efforts all along."

Starting next Monday, the county will have a vaccination hotline for those with technology barriers. And they are currently working on a plan to get teachers and administrators vaccinated starting Saturday.

The county records vaccinated thousands of people out of the 95,000 people in Phase 1B. They hope to have people in 1C vaccinated in the coming weeks and are urging them to register so that they will be prepared when their time comes for an appointment.

Click here to access the county's pre-registration form for a COVID-19 vaccine.