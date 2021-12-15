3 Prince George's Co. schools move to virtual learning to slow spread of COVID-19

The Prince George's County Health Department says there has been a recent increase in reported COVID cases among students and staff at schools.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Three school buildings in Prince George's County temporarily closed Wednesday while officials work to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

According to a release from the Prince George's County Health Department, there has been a recent increase in reported COVID cases among students and staff at schools in Prince George's County.

CEO Dr. Monica Goldson made the choice to close the three school buildings due to the increase of cases. Those school buildings include:

Benjamin Tasker Middle School

EXCEL Academy Public Charter School

Kettering Middle School

Students who attend those schools will remain in virtual learning until Jan. 3, according to a letter from Prince George's County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson.

"I am alarmed by the rising numbers across our schools: A two-day total last week consisted of fewer than 100 cases," said Goldson. "This week, we saw a high of 155 cases reported in a single day."

Officials also announced changes to the district's quarantine policy Wednesday afternoon.

The health department is now recommending people who are close contacts of a positive case quarantine even if they are fully vaccinated. Previously, those who were close contacts could remain in school as long as they did not show symptoms.

That quarantine period can end after 10 days if no symptoms have been reported. A seven-day quarantine is also acceptable with a negative COVID-19 PCR diagnostic test and no symptoms have been reported.

WATCH NEXT: Fauquier schools quarantine hundreds for COVID exposure