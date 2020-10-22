Prince George's Co. Schools approves millions in school building improvements package

The county and PGCPS will invest $25 million to $30 million a year for the next 30 years in school construction funds.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A vote in Prince George's County approved the building of six new schools, according to Chief Executive Officer of the school district Monica Goldson.

Of the 12 officials who voted for the Prince George's County Public Schools Alternative Construction Financing Package 1 Approval of Contract Award, 10 approved the package, one person voted no and another person abstained from the vote.

"Prince George’s County Public Schools is proud to take a major step forward in our work to address aging school buildings with transparency and accountability. Schools are at the heart of neighborhoods and communities around the world," said Goldson in part of her statement on Twitter.

The county and PGCPS will invest $25 million to $30 million a year for the next 30 years in school construction funds to make the school building construction project a success, according to the website about the initiative.

Funding covers high-needs schools, prekindergarten, mental health supports and more.

Over the next decade, more than 30 schools will undergo renovations to improve learning and working conditions, according to the website.