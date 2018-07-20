PRINCE GEORGE'S CO., Md. -- The Prince George’s Co. Police Captain was arrested Thursday by Maryland State Police and charged with assault.

Prince George’s Co. police department revealed the incident on their blog. Captain Thomas Hart, 52, had already been suspended for more than three months when Thursday’s dispute with someone known to him happened.

Hart now faces one charge of felony assault and one charge of misdemeanor assault.

This is just the latest in a string of charges and investigations into Hart’s conduct.

The 22-year veteran of the department was suspended without pay in April after he was charged with felony forgery and one misdemeanor.

Hart was accused in April of forging a signature on a withdrawal check from a joint account that he shares with his ex-wife.

Before then, Hart had been under investigation since January on several unrelated matters.

The investigation is ongoing.

