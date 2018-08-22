Lavender Jasmine is continuing to grow her already successful food blog.

The sixth grader in the Prince George's County school system visits local restaurants and posts critiques on her blog, The Five Foot Critic.

It's quite popular, getting a few hundred views a month.

"I go to different restaurants and I record my experience in my notebook and I talk about the ambiance, how I feel about the restaurant, the service," said Jasmine.

Jasmine started the blog last year when she was just ten years old.

"One day I was just sitting watching the Food Network as I really like to do and I was just watching and I was critiquing them from home and I said why can't I do this in real life," said Jasmine.

However, there was one problem for her mother.

"You know restaurants cost money so how are you going to monetize this," said Andrea Harrison.

Jasmine had the idea to sell merchandise to her friends, family and blog visitors that helps pay for all the restaurant trips.

Now restaurants are calling her, asking her to come visit .

Jasmine said her goal is to keep growing the blog and one day be on the Food Network.

Already, she's sampling the sweet taste of success

