PRINCE GEORGE'S CO., Md. -- A Prince George's County firefighter and father is battling stage 4 colon cancer.

You may remember firefighter Jesse McCullough from a popular social media video.

On Dec.15, 2017, he rescued a golden retriever - the dog was freezing and stuck in a snow dam. McCullough carried the dog to safety and he was eventually reunited with his owner.

Despite McCullough's cancer diagnosis, he continued to work - up until recently.

"He's a hard worker and he's that guy who always puts in that extra effort. He's always got a good attitude and he's a friend to everybody," said Kevin Wittmer, Lt. PGFD.

He's also a husband and father of two.

He's been a Prince George's County firefighter at Station 30 for five years. Driving the fire engine was his responsibility. People look up to him.

"He would always push me to do more than I thought I could do. It means a lot to me. Further down in my career, I hope I can pass down what he taught me to other firefighters who join the department," said Kaulin Rose, PGFD

"I've known him for seven years now since he was a volunteer at Company 55; when I was a rookie. He was never angry and he always had a good attitude even through some of the hardest parts of his life recently. He took pride in his job and still does. He's all about service to others. He's really able to put the public first and whatever is going on in his life second. You would of never realized the battles that he's been dealing with in his health and personal life if you didn't know him personally," said Wittmer.

Firefighter McCullough's fundraiser will take pace tomorrow from 2-8pm at the Pier Oyster Bar and Grill in Edgewater, Maryland. All the proceeds will help pay for his medical bills.

If you can't attend the fundraiser, but would still like to help check out Firefighter McCullough's GoFundMe page.

