DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD -- The children who were supposed to attend District Heights Elementary in Prince George’s County will hold their classes at the building formerly known as Forestville High School.

The elementary school will be closed all year due to humidity problems.

Over the summer, officials say humid conditions led to some mold growth at school that caused health concerns.

Now, they're installing a new, $2 million air conditioning system.

The school has been operating in Prince George's County for 60 years.

Students are expected to return to school on September 4th.

Officials say the students will spend the year at the old Forestville High School building, which was being used as administrative offices.

