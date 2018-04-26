Three Prince George's County board members on the Accountability and Solutions Caucus are continuing to sound the alarm about raises CEO of schools Dr. Kevin Maxwell has approved for school administrators.

They say there are now three separate departments receiving unauthorized raises.

Letter about PGCPS raises by WUSA9-TV on Scribd

According to a letter written to County Executive Rushern Baker, "Dr. Maxwell has unilaterally approved three step (9.4 percent) and four step (16 percent) increases for select individuals in the central office." In the letter, it states the last salary increase approved by the board of education for those positions was two percent.

"We can assure you that the principals and assistant principals...have not received pay increases anywhere near the magnitude authorized by Dr.Maxwell for these select employees of the central office." The letter is written by board members Edward Burroughs, Raaheela Ahmed, and David Murray.

According to the board members, there are now three separate departments receiving unauthorized salary increases.

"It is decimating the morale of hard working employees in the school district, to the degree that

teachers, bus drivers and support staff executed a ‘sick out’ on 4/19/18, and many are

planning on not returning to PGCPS in the fall," according to the letter.

