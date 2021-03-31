Police: Missing Prince George's Co. 14-year-old boy found safe

The Prince George's County Police Department said Elijah Looky was last seen Tuesday in the 1400 block of Canadian Geese Court in Upper Marlboro

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Update:

14-year-old Elijah Looky has been found and is safe, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Original Story:

A 14-year-old autistic, non-verbal boy is missing in Prince George's County, according to police.

The Prince George's County Police Department said Elijah Looky was last seen Tuesday in the 1400 block of Canadian Geese Court in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, around 12 p.m.

Looky is of Black-complexion, 119 pounds and is 5'6 in height, according to police.

Looky was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants and black and white shoes while riding a scooter.

