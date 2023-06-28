Several Pride, Ukrainian flags found burned in Silver Spring neighborhoods

Police are investigating the burned flags as hate-based vandalism.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding the person responsible for vandalizing several Pride and Ukrainian flags in neighborhoods in Silver Spring.

Several Pride and Ukrainian flags were found burned in the Mansfield Road, Wayne Place, Ellsworth Place, Greenbrier Drive, Pershing Drive and Deerfield Avenue neighborhoods.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, the flags were damaged at some point overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Detectives are asking victims and people who live in the area with surveillance videos of possible suspects to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.

Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass is the first openly LGBTQ+ council member. He lives in the neighborhood with his husband.

"I am sickened by these acts of terror," he said in a statement. "This is personal."

Glass added that communities across the nation are seeing an alarming rise in hate crimes targeting the LGBTQ+ community, communities of color and other vulnerable residents.

"This is revolting and will not be tolerated in Montgomery County," he said.

Here’s the remains of a sign that promoted inclusive values of love, tolerance and acceptance. pic.twitter.com/Xpsk1EXa0c — Councilmember Evan Glass (@CMEvanGlass) June 28, 2023

Glass explained that the flags were found burned just one day after the Council voted unanimously to establish an anti-hate task force, which aims to lead the efforts to ensure that everyone feels safe living, praying and being their authentic selves.

"Our work must continue to ensure our LGBTQ+ community feels safe and protected," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers can remain anonymous.

