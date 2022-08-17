Presumptive case of monkeypox reported at University of Maryland

The health director says as the disease continues to be reported across the county it is likely the school will experience monkeypox cases on campus.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A presumptive case of monkeypox was reported at the University of Maryland Wednesday.

According to an email from University Health Center Director Dr. Spyridon Marinopoulos, this is the first presumptive case of monkeypox at the university and staff members have taken the necessary medical steps.

"We have already responded with appropriate cleaning and disinfection measures, as guided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, to help ensure the safety of our students, faculty and staff," said Marinopoulos. "We are actively working with the Prince George’s County Health Department who will take the lead on notifying anyone who needs to be informed."

Marinopoulos says as the disease continues to be reported across the county it is likely the school will experience monkeypox cases on campus. Staff continues to monitor the situation.

The symptoms of monkeypox tend to overlap with those of other viruses. Fevers, headaches, chills, muscle aches, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes are all symptoms of monkeypox. The true indicator that distinctly separates it from the rest is a pimple-like rash that appears on the face and other parts of the body, according to the CDC.

Here is the full list of symptoms according to the CDC:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Respiratory symptoms, such as a sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

The virus spreads between people primarily through close contact, such as direct physical contact with the infectious rash, including during intimate contact such as kissing, cuddling, or sex.

Marinopoulos sent the following steps to take to prevent getting monkeypox:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like MPX. Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with MPX. Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with MPX.

Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with MPX has used. Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with MPX. Do not handle, touch or share the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with MPX.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.

Those at UMD who are experiencing monkeypox symptoms are asked to contact the University Health Center at (301) 314-8184 or your own healthcare provider to report symptoms and seek further care.