President Biden sends letter of condolence to parents of woman killed in Silver Spring high rise fire

Melanie Diaz, 25, was killed in a three-alarm fire at the Arrive Silver Spring apartments last month.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A three-alarm fire in Silver Spring left a 25-year-old woman dead last month. Hundreds of other residents are still without a place to live.

Melanie Diaz's family said their loved one should have never been placed in such a situation.

Florida resident Cesar Diaz said fire officials told him it appeared his daughter had tried to leave the building through a stairwell with her dogs Samantha and Ella.

Firefighters said the blaze started on the seventh floor. Diaz said authorities told him his daughter and her dogs were found on the ninth floor of the stairwell, two floors below where she lived.

The fire injured another nineteen people in the building, which did not have a working sprinkler system.

Diaz graduated from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service before going on to work for the Aspen Institute in D.C.

Now, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden have sent a letter to Diaz's family expressing their condolences.

"There are no words to ease the shattering pain of losing a child it is a feeling that no parent should ever have to know. As you go through this impossible pain, know that you are not alone. When the loss is too heavy to bear, we pray you are able to lean on the love and compassion of family and friends to shoulder the weight together," the letter reads.

"It will take time, but we promise you the day will come when the memory of Melanie will bring a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye. Our prayer for you and your family is that this day comes sooner rather than later."