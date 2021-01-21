$731.1 million Powerball winning ticket sold in Maryland

So, if you live in Maryland, look around, the winner may be sitting right beside you.

WASHINGTON — A Powerball ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's jackpot drawing worth $731.1 million, according to the Powerball website.

The winning numbers in the Wednesday drawing were white balls 40, 53, 60, 68, 69, plus Powerball 22, and Power Play multiplier 3X.

This recent Powerball drawing is the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history and capped as being the longest jackpot run.

At this time, it is unknown which city in Maryland the ticket was sold.

The lucky winner will have the opportunity to choose between receiving a payment of $546.8 million all at once or being paid an estimated annuity in 30 payments over the course of 29 years.

Also, an additional winning ticket that matched all five white balls and doubled the prize to $2 million because the ticket included the Power Play option was sold in Maryland.

So, if you live in Maryland, look around, the winner may be sitting right beside you. At the same time, be sure to check your tickets because the winner could be you!

You can also check your ticket to see if your numbers match one of the nine ways to win. More than 4.4 million tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million on Wednesday, Powerball said on its website. One million-dollar winning tickets were sold in California, Georgia, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, New Jersey and Oregon.