POTOMAC, Md. — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on an island on the Potomac River around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The fire was on Hermit Island, which is located south of Old Anglers near Billy Goat B Trail.

Crews have several boats in the water and are using portable pumps and hoses that were hand carried onto the remote island.

Officials say the fire is contained and crews are working on hot spots. It is still unknown how the fire started or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

