Potomac neighbors host driveway jazz concerts to raise money for others out of work

The neighborhood musicians raise money for the 'gig-less'.

POTOMAC, Md. — The pandemic has hit lots of people in the pockets, including musicians who typically rely on in-person gigs.

In an effort to help promote some good cheer -- and give back -- a few local musicians have found a way to help those out of work while also entertaining their neighbors.

Joel Albert, who started the unofficial band, said, “We're not rock and rollers." Instead, the group plays New Orleans Style Jazz.

On Sundays, Albert and his crew can be found in his Potomac, Maryland driveway serenading their neighbors with the sweet tunes.

"We try to start at 1:00 o'clock, nobody's on time.” Albert joked.

The chords they play satisfy their need to entertain after their melodies had been silenced because of the coronavirus. Albert said the pandemic has obviously limited the venue spaces and ability to perform, but also made the

“We were itchy to play," Albert said. "We're musicians, and in the pandemic, all the venues, and the gigs, went away.”

This group of musicians hosts weekly driveway concerts to raise money for other musicians who are out of work! pic.twitter.com/sv01KmroFo — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) July 19, 2020

The pandemic dented the pockets of those who solely rely on that income. They’ve managed to raise some funds for their friends, hoping to help just a few who are out of work.

Albert says the heat hasn't stopped them. They are just happy to give back to their neighbors.

“We play till we're exhausted, you know it's been 90 degrees outside!" he exclaimed.