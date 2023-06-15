Potomac house fire causes an estimated $2M in damage

Two adults and three children were displaced as a result of the fire.

POTOMAC, Md. — A late-night blaze in Montgomery County has left a family without a place to live and a home in ruins. Firefighters estimate the fire caused millions of dollars in damage.

Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, said fire crews were called to the 10800 block of Brickyard Court near Falls Road in Potomac for an initial call of a porch on fire around 10:15 p.m. Once on scene, crews found a large single-family home engulfed in flames. All people inside were able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

Crews responded and blocked roads in the area to bring the flames under control. It took about 65 responding firefighters about an hour from the initial call to bring the fire under control, according to Piringer's social media posts.

(~1015p 6/14) Brickyard Ct, large occupied single-family house, heavy fire conditions upon @mcfrs arrival, all occupants got out OK, no injuries. Initial call dispatched as “fire on porch” pic.twitter.com/EcHcOemuuV — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 15, 2023

Piringer estimated the damage caused by the flames to be about $2 million. The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced in the fire, including two adults, two kids and another child who was visiting at the time.

The cause of the massive blaze is still under investigation. It is not known if the home had working smoke alarms.

Update (initial dispatch ~1016p) Brickyard Ct off Brickyard Road near Falls Road, Potomac, large single-family house, heavy fire, showing upon arrival, all occupants got out, no injuries reported, ~65 FFs on scene pic.twitter.com/1OiHIaQ8lp — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 15, 2023