Officials: Possible police imposter in Montgomery Co., public should be on alert

ROCKVILLE, Md. — The public should be on the lookout for a possible police imposter in Montgomery County as Maryland State Police investigate, according to a Wednesday announcement.

On Tuesday around 4:15 p.m., the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack received a call reporting a suspicious vehicle on I-270. According to a preliminary investigation, the caller reported that someone driving a tan Chevrolet Malibu was activating red and blue lights to move vehicles off the road on I-270.

Investigators have confirmed that witnesses said they were driving north on I-270 in the area of Middlebrook Road when they encountered the suspected driver. According to police, the driver of the Chevrolet had red and blue lights on the front and back of the car and was "driving aggressively."

Investigators said that the driver briefly got behind the witness before switching to the high occupancy vehicle lane and driving away.

Although there are no reports of the suspected driver trying to pull over any motorists, investigators are asking the public if they encountered this vehicle to please contact the Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2101.

Troopers have located the suspected car and have spoken to a person of interest in this case, but no charges have yet been filed. They did not confirm any additional details.

