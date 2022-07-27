Officials: Possible police imposter in Montgomery Co., public should be on alert

ROCKVILLE, Md. — The public should be on the lookout for a possible police imposter in Montgomery County as Maryland State Police investigate, according to a Wednesday announcement.
On Tuesday around 4:15 p.m., the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack received a call reporting a suspicious vehicle on I-270. According to a preliminary investigation, the caller reported that someone driving a tan Chevrolet Malibu was activating red and blue lights to move vehicles off the road on I-270.
Investigators have confirmed that witnesses said they were driving north on I-270 in the area of Middlebrook Road when they encountered the suspected driver. According to police, the driver of the Chevrolet had red and blue lights on the front and back of the car and was "driving aggressively."
Investigators said that the driver briefly got behind the witness before switching to the high occupancy vehicle lane and driving away.
Although there are no reports of the suspected driver trying to pull over any motorists, investigators are asking the public if they encountered this vehicle to please contact the Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2101.
Troopers have located the suspected car and have spoken to a person of interest in this case, but no charges have yet been filed. They did not confirm any additional details.
According to previous investigations into a similar case previously, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) has shared tips with drivers on how to stay safe on the roads in light of possible police impersonation.
- If it is dark outside, pull over in a well-lit area
- Look for a uniform and if the officer is in plain clothes, look for some sort of agency identifier
- If there is no agency identifier, politely ask the officer for their proper identification
- If they don’t provide you the proper identification, ask if you can contact the police dispatch center to verify the stop. For FCSO that number is 301-600-1046
- Pay attention to what the officer is asking for (license, registration, proof of insurance)
- Don’t get out of the vehicle, unless the officer is verified and has asked you to do so
- Lastly, trust your instinct, if the stop feels “off,” then contact the FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 or 911.
