Lanes closed on Interstate 495 to police activity

FORESTVILLE, Md. — A portion of Interstate 495 has lanes closed on Monday evening due to police activity.
According to the Maryland State Police Department, there is an active scene on the interstate near Pennsylvania Avenue in Forestville.
There is no word about what exactly happened to cause the police activity, but officers are investigating an SUV that appeared to have a bullet hole in the driver-side window.
As crews investigate, three lanes of the interstate in the area have been closed. It is unclear exactly how long the roadway will be closed.
Commuters should expect delays until the lanes reopen, but there was no ETA given.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
