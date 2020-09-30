Watch: Extended security guard, Uber Eats driver altercation video from Popeye's in Prince George's County

The video was released by Brandon Burrell, the lawyer of the alleged victim Stephanie Samuels.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — An extended video of an alleged assault caught on camera at a Popeye's fast-food restaurant in Prince George's County was released on Wednesday.

The video was released by Brandon Burrell, the lawyer of the alleged victim Stephanie Samuels. Burrell got the security cam video footage in discovery as part of the lawsuit filed by his client.

In the over 3-minute long video released, multiple video cameras from the Popeye's restaurant show the altercation between the two people, Samuels and the security guard.

Unlike the cellphone video that went viral at the beginning of September, this video shows more of a lead up to the altercation, including the security guard trying to get the woman to exit a certain area in the store.

The new video also shows some reactions from workers and customers that were inside the fast-food restaurant at the time of the altercation.

Samuels, a 24-year old Uber Eats driver, is accusing an armed security guard of brutalizing her during an argument over what door she was using at the at Ritchie Station Marketplace Popeyes in Capitol Heights Saturday.

Video of the incident has sparked protests by activists who say private security guards target Black people more than white individuals.

Prince George's County Councilmember Mel Franklin said state licensing authorities should review the case.

According to court records, Darrell Poston has was the security guard shown in the video. Maryland State Police confirm he is a state-licensed private detective and security guard, but are prohibited by law from revealing to the public if Poston has a permit to wear and carry a gun for his job.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said private security officers should face the same kind of accountability that police officers face.

“Most people don't get to walk around with a gun in a holster in the state of Maryland, so when you believe they have that kind of authority, or you actually do have that kind of authority, then you have special duties and responsibilities," Braveboy said. "There needs to be oversight and accountability."

Braveboy is calling on state legislators to increase oversight of security guards.

She noted that the 2020 General Assembly strengthened the training requirements for individuals licensed to function as private "Special Police," a category of private security workers that gives certain police powers while on the job.

Prince George’s County Police said they are investigating the Popeyes incident and will give any information they get to Braveboy for possible charges.

According to court records, Poston has sworn out a second-degree assault complaint accusing Samuels of attacking him first by throwing a drink at him after refusing his demand that she use an exit designated to comply with COVID-19 rules. Poston also accuses Samuels of punching him in the face, causing bruising.