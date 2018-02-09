ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Hundreds of people lined the streets in Annapolis hoping to give Senator John McCain one final good-bye as his body was escorted onto the Naval Academy grounds for the last time.

Inside of the large crowd outside of the Naval Academy, it seemed like just about everyone had a story for why they made it a point to see Senator McCain’s motorcade.

“We had to say thank you. We just had to say thank you,” Nia Wright said.

Among those standing there was a couple you might not have expected to see together.

“I’m a card-carrying Republican,” Wrights told WUSA9.

“I’m a Democrat,” Michael Barnes followed. “Being married-- there is a fight all the time,” he laughed.

Nia Wright and Michael Barnes are used to the reactions.

Wright said, “Most people go, ‘you’re kidding, right? Stop. I’m being punked. Where’s the camera?’"

This Prince George’s County couple has had their fair share of debates, but do not call their marriage a house divided.

“We’re bipartisan. We get along pretty well,” Wright explained.

That was the reason why Wright and Barnes traveled to Annapolis to pay their respects to Senator McCain.

“Whether I agreed with him or disagreed with him on some things, he still stood up for what he believed. He did it in a way that honored people,” Barnes said.

The couple described McCain as a man who had the courage to reach across the aisle.

“That’s why we’re standing here to celebrate Senator McCain because he voted his conscience,” Wright explained. “Sometimes that was not what his party was ascribing to -- and that’s me.”

As the couple stood with several others in the presence of McCain’s body one last time, there was silence as people held signs that read ‘thank you.’

“Thank you for your service in the military and thank you for your service in the Senate because each of those times you were trying to protect us, and I truly appreciate that,” Barnes concluded.

