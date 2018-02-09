ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Hundreds of people lined the streets in Annapolis hoping to give Senator John McCain one final good-bye as his body was escorted onto the Naval Academy grounds for the last time.

Inside of the large crowd outside of the Naval Academy, it seemed like just about everyone had a story for why they made it a point to see Senator McCain’s motorcade.

“We had to say thank you. We just had to say thank you,” Nia Wright said.

RELATED: Meghan McCain: Father was 'American greatness. The real thing, not cheap rhetoric'

Among those standing there was a couple you might not have expected to see together.

“I’m a card-carrying Republican,” Wrights told WUSA9.

“I’m a Democrat,” Michael Barnes followed. “Being married-- there is a fight all the time,” he laughed.

Nia Wright and Michael Barnes are used to the reactions.

Wright said, “Most people go, ‘you’re kidding, right? Stop. I’m being punked. Where’s the camera?’"

This Prince George’s County couple has had their fair share of debates, but do not call their marriage a house divided.

RELATED: Vietnam veteran pays tribute to McCain with music

“We’re bipartisan. We get along pretty well,” Wright explained.

That was the reason why Wright and Barnes traveled to Annapolis to pay their respects to Senator McCain.

“Whether I agreed with him or disagreed with him on some things, he still stood up for what he believed. He did it in a way that honored people,” Barnes said.

The couple described McCain as a man who had the courage to reach across the aisle.

“That’s why we’re standing here to celebrate Senator McCain because he voted his conscience,” Wright explained. “Sometimes that was not what his party was ascribing to -- and that’s me.”

As the couple stood with several others in the presence of McCain’s body one last time, there was silence as people held signs that read ‘thank you.’

“Thank you for your service in the military and thank you for your service in the Senate because each of those times you were trying to protect us, and I truly appreciate that,” Barnes concluded.

PHOTOS: John McCain's funeral in Washington, DC
01 / 30
Cindy McCain looks on as a joint military service casket team carries the casket of the late Senator John McCain following his funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral, September 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
02 / 30
Cindy McCain (C) the widow of US Senator John McCain and her sons and daughters look on after a Military Honor Guard placed the casket of US Senator John McCain into a hearse at the end of his memorial service on September 1, 2018.
03 / 30
Members of the Church pray over the casket of the late US Senator John McCain, Republican of Arizona, during the National Memorial Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, September 1, 2018.
04 / 30
A Military Honor Guard, followed by the McCain family, places the casket of US Senator John McCain into a hearse at the end of his memorial service for at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
05 / 30
The casket of the late US Senator John McCain, Republican of Arizona, is carried out after the National Memorial Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, September 1, 2018.
06 / 30
Former US Senator Kelly Ayotte (R) walks past the casket after speaking during a memorial service for US Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
07 / 30
Meghan McCain leaves the podium after speaking during the funeral service for U.S. Sen. John McCain at the National Cathedral on September 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
08 / 30
Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for US Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
09 / 30
Former US President George W. Bush speaks during a memorial service for US Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
10 / 30
A Military Honor Guard carries the casket of US Senator John McCain into the Washington National Cathedral for a memorial service in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
11 / 30
Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger during the funeral service for U.S. Sen. John McCain at the National Cathedral on September 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
12 / 30
The casket of late US Senator John McCain, Republican of Arizona, is seen during the National Memorial Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, September 1, 2018.
13 / 30
Former US Senator Joe Lieberman speaks during a memorial service for US Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
14 / 30
Meghan McCain, daughter of US Senator John McCain, speaks during a memorial service for her father at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
15 / 30
People attend a memorial service for US Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
16 / 30
A military honor guard team carries the casket of late Senator John McCain (R-AZ) as it arrives at the Washington Cathedral for a religious service on September 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
17 / 30
A military honor guard team carries the casket of late Senator John McCain (R-AZ) as it arrives at the Washington Cathedral for a religious service on September 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
18 / 30
Family members of Sen. John McCain, watch as his wife, Cindy McCain (R) accompanied by Chief of Staff John Kelly (3rd R) and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (2nd R) lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington on September 1, 2018.
19 / 30
Members of the McCain family watch joint service members carry the casket of Senator John McCain from the US Capitol to a motorcade that will ferry him to a funeral service at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 01, 2018.
20 / 30
Cindy McCain, wife of US Senator John McCain, accompanied by US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (L), lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on September 1, 2018, in Washington, DC.
21 / 30
Bridget (L) McCain and Meghan McCain, daughters of Senator John McCain, watch as Cindy McCain, lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, on September 1 2018.
22 / 30
Cindy McCain (C), wife of US Senator John McCain, accompanied by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (R) and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (L), arrives to lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on September 1, 2018, in Washington, DC.
23 / 30
Cindy McCain, wife of US Senator John McCain, accompanied by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (L) and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (2nd L) lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on September 1, 2018, in Washington, DC.
24 / 30
A Military Honor Guard carries the casket of US Senator John McCain from the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
25 / 30
A military honor guard team carries the casket of the late-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) from the U.S. Capitol September 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
26 / 30
A Military Honor Guard carries the casket of US Senator John McCain from the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
27 / 30
A Military Honor Guard carries the casket of US Senator John McCain from the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
28 / 30
A Military Honor Guard carries the casket of US Senator John McCain from the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
29 / 30
The family of US Senator John McCain watches as a Military Honor Guard carries his casket from the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
30 / 30
A crowd gathers before Cindy McCain, wife of Senator John McCain arrives to lay a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington on September 1, 2018.
© 2018 WUSA