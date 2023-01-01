Police: Woman stabbed to death in Prince George's Co.

LAUREL, Md. — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in Laurel, Maryland Saturday night.
According to a press release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road for a welfare check around 9:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley outside. She had been stabbed to death, investigators say.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 301-516-2512. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Callers are asked to refer to case number 23-0002909.
WATCH NEXT: Suspect in Silver Spring McDonald's stabbing attacked 3 victims without warning, documents say
The suspect who police say stabbed three men at a Silver Spring McDonald's this week attacked the victims without warning, and the suspect is accused of stabbing another person last month, according to a probable cause statement filed in court. The stabbing at the downtown McDonald's happened on Tuesday, almost one month to the day that another person was stabbed seemingly at random in Silver Spring.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.