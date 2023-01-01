x
Maryland

Police: Woman stabbed to death in Prince George's Co.

No suspect information is available at this time.
LAUREL, Md. — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in Laurel, Maryland Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road for a welfare check around 9:30 p.m. 

When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley outside. She had been stabbed to death, investigators say.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 301-516-2512. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at  1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Callers are asked to refer to case number 23-0002909. 

