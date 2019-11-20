SUITLAND, Md. — Prince George's County police are investigating a dog attack that resulted in the shooting of a dog in Suitland, Maryland.

Police said Animal Control was requested at the scene of Cable Avenue in Suitland Tuesday evening to help remove two dogs from the home after at least one of the dogs was seen on camera attacking and killing a cat.

An investigation into the incident revealed when officers arrived at the location, the dogs ran out of the home towards one of the department's officers. Police said a second officer at the scene feared for her safety and shot one of the dogs.

The injured dog received medical attention and is still at the animal hospital. Police said the second dog was taken by Animal Control. Neither police officer was bitten or otherwise injured by either dog.

Animal Control said they had been called to the residence three times before in regards to the dogs. In 2017 and 2018, they were called to the house for reports of animals at large.

Prince George's County Police Special Investigative Response Team is investigating the officer's actions.

Animal Control officials are investigating the incident surrounding the dogs and the owner.

On Nov. 13, Prince George's County police shot two dogs after a woman was critically injured in an attack in Fort Washington. One dog died immediately, while the other was surrendered to Animal Control to be euthanized.

