ROCKVILLE, Md. -- A 92-year-old woman is missing and Montgomery County Police are asking for the public's help in finding her.

Police said Louise Jackson Hairston lives on Rollins Avenue but was last seen leaving Shady Grove Hospital on foot around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The woman weighs 90 pounds, is 5'1" and was last seen wearing a black wig, white shirt, light blue pants and was carrying a black shoulder bag.

Police urge anyone with information on Hariston's whereabouts to call 301-279-8000.

