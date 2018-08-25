MONTGOMERY CO., Md. -- Montgomery County Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in White Oak.

Police responded to reports of a shooting inside a home in the 11500 block of Lockwood Drive at approximately 5:33 p.m.

When they arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The 39-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to survive.

Police are now searching for 33-year-old Seth Greenidge, aka Seth Greenridge, and are asking the public's help in locating him.

Seth Greenidge – WANTED for attempted first-degree murder

Froneberger, Lauryn

Greenidge has been charged with attempted first-degree murder via a Montgomery County arrest warrant.

Greenidge is believed to be homeless but is known to frequent the area of White Oak and Washington D.C.

The investigation of the shooting revealed that Greenidge and the victim know each other.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Greenidge is asked to immediately call the Montgomery County Police Department’s non-emergency line at 301-279-8000. Callers may remain anonymous.

