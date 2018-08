ANNAPOLIS, MD -- A 12-year-old went missing off the beach of Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Md. on Tuesday.

Dive teams and water rescue crews were actively searching the water on Tuesday night.

Officials say the report of the missing 12-year-old came in around 6:30 p.m.

No further information has been released at this time.

