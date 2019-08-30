CAMP SPRINGS, Md. — Five days later, police are still searching for the suspect who shot seven people at a toddler's birthday party Saturday.

Neighbors living in The Courts of Camp Springs are scared for their own safety after many had near brushes with tragedy that night.

Glass litters the ground where bullets pierced neighbors' windows -- while many of them were inside. Ana Martinez showed WUSA9 bullet holes from her front window to her kitchen cabinet.

"Now, we’re scared," Martinez said. "The people is gone, but we’re scared right now."

Police said Saturday that four people were seriously injured, but all were expected to survive.

Martinez said her two daughters, nine and 18 months, were standing at the window when the bullet flew past them into their home.

"My two daughters were playing in the window, and when we listen the 'chirp,' my daughter said I don’t know what happened, what’s wrong," she said.

The bullet hit a crate of Oranges and then a cabinet right next to where Martinez was standing in the kitchen.

Bullet holes pierced a crate of oranges and a kitchen cabinet in Ana Martinez's home.

Jesse Varner

Multiple neighbors pointed WUSA9 to the home where the family hosting the party lived. They also told us that the family moved out of their apartment the day after the shooting.

WUSA9 knocked on the door Thursday, but no one answered. There was an envelope from the apartment complex taped to the door.

The Courts at Camp Springs left a note on the door of the home where neighbors say the family lived.

Jesse Varner

Neighbors said they'll will be on edge, wary to let their kids play outside, until police catch the shooter.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or have any information about the shooting to call them at (301) 749-5064. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

