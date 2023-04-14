Police search for missing sisters, 12 and 14, in Montgomery Co.

The teenage sisters were last seen around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Bel Pre Road on Thursday.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding two sisters who were last seen Thursday evening in Montgomery County.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division, 12-year-old Camila Raquel Maldonado Ramirez and her 14-year-old sister Ashley Yarel Ramirez Espinoza are reported missing.

The teenage sisters were last seen around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Bel Pre Road Thursday.

Camila Raquel Maldonado Ramirez is described as being 5-foot-3 and weighing around 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair.

Ashley Yarel Ramirez Espinoza is described as being 5-foot-2 and weighing around 150 pounds. She has black eyes and black shoulder-length hair.

Police are concerned for the girls' welfare.

Anyone who has seen the sisters or knows where they may be is asked to call the police department's non-emergency line at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5400.