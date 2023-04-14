x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Police search for missing sisters, 12 and 14, in Montgomery Co.

The teenage sisters were last seen around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Bel Pre Road on Thursday.

More Videos

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding two sisters who were last seen Thursday evening in Montgomery County

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division, 12-year-old Camila Raquel Maldonado Ramirez and her 14-year-old sister Ashley Yarel Ramirez Espinoza are reported missing.

The teenage sisters were last seen around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Bel Pre Road Thursday.

Camila Raquel Maldonado Ramirez is described as being 5-foot-3 and weighing around 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair. 

Ashley Yarel Ramirez Espinoza is described as being 5-foot-2 and weighing around 150 pounds. She has black eyes and black shoulder-length hair. 

Police are concerned for the girls' welfare.

Anyone who has seen the sisters or knows where they may be is asked to call the police department's non-emergency line at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5400. 

    

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT: Here's the new method bloodhounds are using to find missing people

Free kits collect the scent of children and those with dementia to give bloodhounds a better tracking chance.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out