Police search for missing 71-year-old man in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 71-year-old man in Germantown.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), Robert Spence has not been seen since Feb. 12.

Spence was last seen at his home and his family is concerned for his welfare.

Spence is described as a 71-year-old Black man. He is 5-foot-9 and weighs around 160 pounds. He has gray hair and dark-colored eyes.

If you have seen Robert Spence, or know where he may be, call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line). Callers may remain anonymous.