x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Police search for missing 71-year-old man in Montgomery Co.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), Robert Spence has not been seen since Feb. 12.

More Videos

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 71-year-old man in Germantown.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), Robert Spence has not been seen since Feb. 12.

Spence was last seen at his home and his family is concerned for his welfare.

Spence is described as a 71-year-old Black man. He is 5-foot-9 and weighs around 160 pounds. He has gray hair and dark-colored eyes.

If you have seen Robert Spence, or know where he may be, call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line). Callers may remain anonymous.

Credit: MCPD

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT: Here's the new method bloodhounds are using to find missing people

Free kits collect the scent of children and those with dementia to give bloodhounds a better tracking chance.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news. Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out