Police search for missing 10-year-old girl with autism in Charles County, Maryland

Officers are searching for Maddelynn Wallace, last seen near her house on Turner Road in Waldorf Saturday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Police officers and community members in Charles County are searching for Maddelynn Wallace, a 10-year-old autistic and nonverbal girl. She was last seen near her house in the 3900 block of Turner Road in Waldorf at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

This is in the Malcolm area of Charles County, and the surrounding area is heavily wooded.

She is 4'11', 90 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. A clothing description in currently not available at this time, per the Charles County Police Facebook page.

"We are continuing our search for Maddelynn and have been coordinating with additional law enforcement agencies, search teams from across the region, and FIRE / EMS services. We have teams deployed in surrounding areas utilizing search tools." according to Police.

The Charles County police are utilizing a search and rescue team including police K9’s, drones, ATV equipment and other tools.

"We continue to ask those in the area to search their own yards, sheds, outdoor areas surrounding their homes, under decks, private surveillance cameras, etc...We are continuing to work with multiple agencies and FIRE/EMS this morning in the wooded areas and gravel pit areas."

Update on search for critical missing 10-year-old girl, Maddelynn Wallace: Officers are continuing to search for Maddelynn. We appreciate the community support and those who are continuing to watch for her along the roadways. pic.twitter.com/iQmkaiPOmY — Charles Co Sheriff (@CCSOMD) April 16, 2023

"Officers are continuing to search for Maddelynn. We appreciate the community support and those who are continuing to watch for her along the roadways", per the Charles County Police Department's twitter page.

We will continue to provide further updates and information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about Maddelynn Taylor Wallace's whereabouts is asked to contact the Charles County Police Department at 9-1-1.