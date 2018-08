FREDERICK, Md. -- Police need your help locating the family of this 2-year-old girl.

Her name is believed to be Shyann. She was found wondering in the area of Ospery Way just before 7 a.m.

If you recognize her, please call the Frederick Police Department at 301-600-2102.

@Fred_MD_Police needs your help in locating the family of this two year old child. Her name is believed to be Shyann, and she was found wondering in the area of Osprey Way just before 7:00 AM. Please share, and call if you recognize Shyann! pic.twitter.com/39OG5lqBkh — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) August 28, 2018

