Frederick Police search for missing 4-year-old boy and his mother

Police are asking for the public's help to find 25-year-old Mariela Lizeth Aguilar-Morales and her 4-year-old son

FREDERICK, Md. — Police in Frederick, Maryland are asking for the public's help to find a missing mother and son. The two were last seen on Sunday, Aug. 13, and police believe they are in danger.

Mariela Lizeth Aguilar-Morales, 25, is described as being about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 160 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and a medium build. Her 4-year-old son, Joshua Isaac Palacio-Aguilar, is about 3 feet 5 inches tall and approximately 40 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Aguilar-Morales and her son were last seen in the vicinity of the 1200 block of Aynsley Court in Frederick. The circumstances surrounding their disappearance have not been made public. Detectives have only said they believe they are in danger.

Anyone who may know where Aguilar-Morales and her son are should call or text Detective Skelly with the Frederick Police Department at 240-529-8844, or email rskelly@frederickmdpolice.org.