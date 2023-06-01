'You killed my brother' | Police search for driver who struck and killed a father of three in Clinton

Family members say Michael Robinson had three children.

CLINTON, Md. — Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a father of three earlier this month.

Around 5:15 p.m. on June 13, Prince George's County Police say Michael Robinson, 30, was struck, while riding his motorcycle along the 9000 block of Woodyard Road.

Investigators say the driver of a Ford Crown Victoria crossed the double yellow line and hit the 30-year-old while he was riding his motorcycle. The driver then then hit another vehicle before speeding away, police say.

"In the middle of the night I got a call – your brother's been hit in a really bad accident," said Domonique Robinson.

On June 17, she says her brother passed away from his injuries.

"Mikey didn't deserve this. He just got this motorcycle. He was such a loved person," she said.

"Mikey is the good one in the family. He's the goody two shoes in the family and it's like this person took him away from us," she said through tears.

Robinson told WUSA9 that Mikey was a great dad to his three children. The youngest is just 2 years old.

"He went to the hospital and was like, 'Daddy's sleeping, daddy's sleeping' and he doesn't even know he won't see him again – that was the last time," said Robinson.

Prince George's County Police say this is the suspected driver as well as the involved car which they say had the words “AIN’T SKEERED” in white lettering across the top portion of the windshield.

"The fact that you continued on, you looked over at my brother to see him there not moving and then to continue driving. You slowed down to look at him. You continued to speed off you saw what you did," Robinson said through tears.

She said the person who did this has destroyed their family.

"He tore a good family apart. He took a good father," said Robinson.

"You killed my brother! You took away someone really really good, for your stupidity, because you wanted to get out of traffic," she said.

The family is now trying to raise money for his kids and funeral expenses and have created a GoFundMe page.