Police search for attempted carjacking suspects in Montgomery County

BETHESDA, Md. — Police are investigating after two men reportedly tried to carjack a person as they were leaving a restaurant in Bethesda.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to the 7900 block of Woodmont Avenue at 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned two suspects had tried to carjack a patron of a nearby restaurant as they were putting food in their car.

Investigators were provided security footage which shows the victim leaving the restaurant when two men walked up to the victim. The two men then begin to punch the victim in the face, hitting him several times before demanding the victim's car keys.

Police say one of the suspects then opened the driver's door and found the vehicle was not running. People from inside the restaurant came outside during the assault and tried to help the victim.

Having not gotten the keys, the suspects ran away and were last seen going toward the Bethesda Metro Station.

Police describe the suspects as two men in their late teens or early 20s. The first suspect is around 5-foot-8, with a thin build and weighs around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a black hooded sweatshirt with a white Nike symbol on the front, black pants and carrying a dark-colored backpack.

The second suspect is described as standing around 5-foot-3, with a thin build and weighs around 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.