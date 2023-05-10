Police search for 4 underage suspects who crashed a stolen car into a fire hydrant

By the time police caught up to the stolen car, it had crashed into a fire hydrant, a parked vehicle and a pole.

BOWIE, Md. — Police are searching for four juveniles they say ran after crashing a stolen car into a fire hydrant, a parked car and a pole near Bowie High School Thursday afternoon.

According to Bowie Police Acting Chief Dwayne Preston, an officer was patrolling near the high school when four apparent minors passed by in a stolen car going in the opposite direction. The officer claimed when the juveniles spotted law enforcement, they took off.

By the time police caught up to the stolen car, it had crashed into a fire hydrant, a parked vehicle and a pole. The four apparent juveniles ran away after the crash.

There is no suspect description at this time.

This comes less than a week after four teenagers were killed when a stolen Kia Sorento crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Bowie.

