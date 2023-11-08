Police release video of shootout in Silver Spring

The shooting happened on Aug. 1 at 4 p.m. on November Circle.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a group of suspects who were involved in a shootout in Silver Spring earlier this month.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, the shooting happened on Aug. 1 at 4 p.m. on November Circle.

Investigators say five men began shooting at each other. One of the men, wearing a white tank top, black shorts, white socks and dark shoes ran toward April Lane following the shooting. Detectives say the man then got into a grey Honda Accord with a heavy tint. That Honda was spotted speeding out a parking lot.

At the same time, the other suspects, all wearing dark clothing, circled around a nearby building and fired more rounds before running toward the White Oak Recreation Center.

No injuries were reported but one round did hit an empty apartment building in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s). Callers may remain anonymous.

