Video released in deadly strip club shooting

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police released video Monday in hopes that it will lead to more information about who killed 28-year-old Alex Lynch.
According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the Area Code Gentleman's Club on Chillum Rd. just before 12:45 a.m. on March 28.
When officers arrived, they found three people had been shot.
Lynch was working as a security guard at the strip club when he was shot and killed outside the business.
The other two victims, were customers at the club when they were shot. Only identified as a man and a woman, the pair were taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive.
Investigators believe at least three shooters opened fire outside of the business. The video shows the suspects arrived in a car before the driver, a person riding in the front seat and a third person riding in the backseat, get out and begin shooting toward the club.
The car seen in the video has since been recovered, according to police. Detectives are still searching for a motive behind the shooting.
The Area Code strip club is now closed and according to county citations, it appears it should have been closed when a shooting happened. Lynch's family believes if the business had been following the law he would still be alive.
Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Calls should refer to case number 23-0018357.
