CLINTON, MD -- Prince George's County police are promising to release video of an officer shooting an allegedly armed suspect caught after a burglar alarm went off at the Checkers restaurant in the 8800-block of Woodyard Rd. early Monday.

Twenty-four year-old Anthony Trice Jr. was killed in the confrontation at 3:20 a.m.

Much of the incident was caught on the dashboard camera of a police vehicle, according to Hank Stawinski, Chief of Prince George's County police.

"We'll be releasing that to the community," Stawinski said.

Stawinski did not give a timeline for the release of the video.

Police have released a photo of a 9mm handgun they said Trice was wielding when he was shot. Police said it appeared the suspects gun had been fired. At least one shell casing was recovered, they said.

The suspect was also carrying a screwdriver, according to Stawinski.

Officers were responding to a burglar alarm at the Checkers. Trice had broken into a drive-through window and was ransacking a safe when officers interrupted the burglary.

The shooting happened as Trice came out one of the restaurant's doors.

Trice is also a suspect in a similar burglary at a neighboring Popeye's restaurant that happened a short time earlier. He is also suspected of breaking into a nearby Wendy's in similar fashion last week.

A suspect is seen on security video during the Popeye's burglary, Stawinski said.

