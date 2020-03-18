LARGO, Md. — Three police officers were hit by a car late Tuesday night in Largo, Maryland. Two of the officers are with the Prince George's County Police Department, according to police, but it is unknown who the third officer works with.

At around 10:11 p.m., police said officers from the Prince George's County department were dispatched to the scene of the accident near Campus Way South and Largo Road. Police said the striking vehicle remained on the scene.

The conditions of the officers are not yet known, nor are details about what led to the officers being hit by the car.

This is a developing story, and we will update with additional details as they become available.

