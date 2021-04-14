Police: Officers face gunfire when responding to a call in Gaithersburg; shelter in place for community near shooting scene

There is a shelter in place order for people that are in the 300 block of N. Summit Avenue

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Gaithersburg Police officers took on gunfire from a person that was at a higher elevation than them Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of N. Summit Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Police tweet.

Montgomery County Police said that Gaithersburg Police officers were in the area after being dispatched by their own department to investigate a parking hazard.

There is a shelter in place order for people that are in the 300 block of N. Summit Avenue, according to Gaithersburg Police in a statement to WUSA9.

Both Montgomery County Police and Gaithersburg Police are actively searching for suspect(s) and continuing to investigate what happened.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates as more information is shared to our newsroom.