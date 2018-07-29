GAITHERSBURG, Md. -- Police need your help identifying a male's body they found in a Montgomery County elementary school parking lot on Friday, official said in a statement.

Around 2:15 p.m., officers and Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the South Lake Elementary School located at 18201 Contour Road in Gaithersburg, Maryland for the report of an unresponsive male laying in the parking lot. The male was declared deceased.

He is described as a black male with a medium build, approximately 15 to 20 years old, and with a high top fade haircut.

He was wearing black gym shorts with white and silver stripes and blue Nike Jordan sneakers. A gray t-shirt was found on the ground near him.

School staff saw the male walking on school property at around noon on Friday. School personnel have seen the male on previous occasions playing basketball at the school.

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the male’s body and no foul play is suspected.

The male’s body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Anyone with information about this death investigation or information about the identity of the male is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.

