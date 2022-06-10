x
Maryland

Police: Multiple pedestrians struck in Frederick, Maryland

Police confirm that multiple people were struck but there is no word on the exact number of victims at this time.

FREDERICK, Md. — Police are investigating after multiple pedestrians were struck Thursday afternoon in Frederick, Maryland.

According to a tweet from Frederick City Police, the pedestrians were hit near Hillcrest Drive and Consett Place just after 4:30 p.m.

Investigators have not released any information regarding the driver or the events leading up to the incident. 

Commuters are encouraged to find alternative routes to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

