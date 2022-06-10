Police: Multiple pedestrians struck in Frederick, Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. — Police are investigating after multiple pedestrians were struck Thursday afternoon in Frederick, Maryland.
According to a tweet from Frederick City Police, the pedestrians were hit near Hillcrest Drive and Consett Place just after 4:30 p.m.
Police confirm that multiple people were struck but there is no word on the exact number of victims at this time.
Investigators have not released any information regarding the driver or the events leading up to the incident.
Commuters are encouraged to find alternative routes to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
