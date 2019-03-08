BALTIMORE — Malachi Lawson, the four-year-old boy reported missing in Baltimore on Friday night, is dead, police said.

According to Baltimore Police in Saturday's press conference, the boy's mother admitted to investigators that Malachi was never missing, but was dead.

"It is with a heavy heart that I stand before you this Saturday afternoon," Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, said. Last night after extensive interviews with Malachi's mother ... she confessed that her son was not missing, but deceased."

Police said the mother subsequently gave detectives the location of Malachi's remains.

Police said his body was found in a dumpster. An autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death.

"It should be noted that the medical examiner's findings could bring about additional charges after a review from the State's Attorneys Office," Harrison said.

Police also said there were obvious signs of injury, but didn't describe what they were.

Malachi's mother and her partner will be charged with child neglect resulting in the death of a minor, police said.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news