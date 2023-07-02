Police: Men used USB charging cord to steal Kia

The two men have been taken into custody.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two men are facing charges after police say they were caught with a stolen Kia Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers received reports of Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement (WAVE) members seeing a reportedly stolen car just before 12:30 p.m. When officers stopped the car on Opus Avenue in Capitol Heights 19-year-old Tyree Pearson and 18-year-old Kevin Hawkins were taken into custody.

Detectives say the pair used a USB charging cord to start the stolen vehicle, a trend that has been seen across the nation after an instructional video was shared on social media.

Police say drivers should remove or hide any charging cords they may keep in their vehicles. Drivers may also purchase a brake pedal club or alarm to help stop their car from being stolen.

The method of using a USB cord to steal certain models of Kias and Hyundais has been on the rise since instructional videos appeared on social media. The Highway Loss Data Institute says the cars being targeted are because the keys lack computer chips for theft "immobilizer" systems.

Pearson and Hawkins have both been charged with theft, unauthorized removal of a vehicle, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and additional charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WAVE detectives at 301-516-3788. Please refer to case 23-0007705. Anonymous tips may be left through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

